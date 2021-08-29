CARTOON | ANC in 'egg-xistential crisis'
29 August 2021 - 00:00
Several recent high-profile debacles have left the ANC with egg on its face.
The party’s deputy secretary-general, Jessie Duarte, said the ANC had difficulties registering its candidates on the IEC website ahead of a deadline on Monday and will approach the electoral court to force the Electoral Commission to reopen the local government election candidate list process...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.