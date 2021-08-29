Centralising intelligence in the presidency comes with major risks

Earlier this month, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that he was doing away with the ministry of state security, and said that in future the political responsibility for the State Security Agency (SSA) would be placed in the presidency.



Rather than being an attempt to create a super-presidency, or worse, a dictatorship, Ramaphosa claimed at a hearing of the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture that he intended to make the SSA nonpartisan and professional. He also wanted to bring intelligence into line with institutional arrangements globally...