Opinion & Analysis

Elements of surprise

Sue de Groot Deputy features editor: Sunday Times
29 August 2021 - 00:00 By

Much has been written about what sets humans apart from other animals. A lot of theories have been disproved - elephants understand death; cats have a sense of humour - but if there is one thing that is uniquely human, it is our capacity to be surprised at things that keep happening and are pretty much entirely predictable.

We should not be surprised when politicians turn out to be corrupt, yet we always are - and maybe this says something admirable about us. Even stranger, however, is our reaction to the weather...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Teens in crisis: How the pandemic has pummelled adolescent mental health Opinion & Analysis
  2. ZIYAD MOTALA | Second chance for Zuma raises fresh doubts about our ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. CARTOON | Cyril finds 'perfect redeployment' for Mapisa-Nqakula after axing her ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Numbed by crime, we must fight the urge to give up Opinion & Analysis
  5. PETER BRUCE | Zondo must take a sword to cadre deployment Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

'We will hunt you down': Biden vows to punish Kabul suicide attacks which ...
KABUL EXPLOSION: Eyewitness describes massive blast as injured are rushed to ...