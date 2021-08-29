Sunday Morning Assessment

New terrain for SA in Hlophe epic

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) this week forwarded to parliament its written decision that Western Cape judge president John Hlophe is guilty of gross misconduct. It is a historic moment in SA's post-apartheid history - the first time a judge has been referred for possible impeachment.



The gross misconduct finding related to a 2008 complaint, unprecedented and utterly shocking at the time, by all of the then-justices of the Constitutional Court. They complained to the JSC that Hlophe had sought to influence the outcome of cases pending before their court that were connected to corruption charges against former president Jacob Zuma...