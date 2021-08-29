Punch-drunk public runs out of faith in its leaders

Cascading corruption, sky-high unemployment, and state incompetence. This daily diet of misery is now so mundane and common that what once induced shock and outrage in us is shrugged off. We have, as South Africans, learnt to normalise the abnormal.



Last Sunday, readers were treated to the front-page headline of “Spy boss ‘took R112m’ ” — the saga of how former director-general of state security Sonto-Gladys Kudjoe is being investigated for the alleged theft or abuse of “wads of cash for phantom operations”...