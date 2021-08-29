Editorial

Quit the grandstanding and embrace business for the greater good of SA

It's official: SA now has the highest unemployment rate among 82 countries tracked by Bloomberg. Stats SA figures for the three months to the end of June show fewer than 38 out of every 100 South Africans of working age had a job.



Put another way, 7.8-million people were jobless, and if one adds those who have given up looking for work, the total is close to a staggering 12-million people...