What the Zambian election means for democracy in Africa

There are lessons to be learnt from this historic poll — and expectations to be managed, write Sishuwa Sishuwa and Nic Cheeseman

Zambia has done it again. On August 17, President Edgar Lungu conceded defeat and congratulated longtime opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema on a remarkable victory.



Hichilema defeated Lungu — and 14 other candidates — winning 2.8-million votes against the incumbent’s 1.8-million...