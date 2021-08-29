Editorial
Whistleblowers need all the protection they can get
29 August 2021 - 00:05
In the fight against corruption and crime, the authorities rely heavily on information provided by whistleblowers and witnesses. This applies as well to the quest to eliminate malfeasance in the state. Corruption in the state is a blight which, if unchecked, has the effect of siphoning public resources and weakening the state's ability to perform its duty to citizens.
The brazen murder this week of a senior Gauteng official, Babita Deokaran, has rightly sparked public outrage and rung alarm bells about the need for a more effective and focused approach to the protection of those who take a stand against corruption in our public institutions...
