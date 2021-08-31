Views & perspectives: get the Sunday Times's 'Best of Opinions' e-mail

Do you love your fix of expert journalists and informed individuals who write considered, factual and insightful pieces on TimesLIVE? We’ve made it easier for you to get access to your favourites with a new e-mail newsletter from the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily's Opinion sections.

The weekly e-mail newsletter, Best of Opinions, will highlight the week’s contributors for you. From Tom Eaton and Justice Malala to Lindiwe Mazibuko, the topics and writers bring you relevant and informed journalism.

Best of Opinions is an add-on to the twice-daily e-mail newsletters TimesLIVE already sends to readers, and the weekly updates Sunday Times readers receive.

Also on offer:

Every Wednesday, our TimesLIVE Motoring e-mail newsletter contains the best of the week’s news and insights from our motoring section regarding everything that runs on wheels and compiled by our expert motoring team.

e-mail newsletter contains the best of the week’s news and insights from our motoring section regarding everything that runs on wheels and compiled by our expert motoring team. Every Thursday, savour the moment when our lifestyle team issues its weekly Sunday Times Food newsletter with news, recipes and more to tease the tastebuds, sourced from the food section of the Sunday Times website.

How do I sign up? (yes, it’s free)

When you register at no cost on TimesLIVE, all you have to do is decide which newsletters you want to receive.

When you are signed in, you get to manage your subscriptions via a user profile. After signing in, hover over your name at the top right of the website and click on the “Profile” link. (If you’re on your mobile phone, click on the menu button at the top right to find the link.)

Easy, right? If you still have questions e-mail us at feedback@timeslive.co.za or read more about newsletters on our FAQs page.