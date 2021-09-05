Awkward silences as the corrupt Zambian regime the ANC backed falls to the opposition it shunned

When two weeks ago President Cyril Ramaphosa flew to Lusaka to attend the inauguration of Hakainde Hichilema as Zambia's new president, it must have felt a bit awkward. A man he had ignored in the past had taken the reins. And there were no photos - at least that I'm aware of - capturing the usual bonhomie when a new member enters this most exclusive of clubs.



Instead, what we saw - and the Zambians seemed quite keen to advertise this - was the new president excitedly and passionately high-fiving and hugging Mmusi Maimane in the grounds of State House. The Zimbabwean opposition leader Nelson Chamisa was also among the honoured guests...