Opinion & Analysis

Election mess leaves Ramaphosa exposed to challengers

S'thembiso Msomi Editor: Sunday Times
05 September 2021 - 00:01

If one were to choose that single defining moment when the state capture project began to lose its grip on power, it has to be the outcome of the 2016 local government elections.

As ANC loyalists watched metros and municipalities that were their strongholds a few years before fall into the hands of the opposition, disappointment soon turned to anger and finger-pointing...

