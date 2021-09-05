'Long game' Cyril Ramaphosa better get a move on

While many believe that ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa is playing the “long game” when it comes to politics, he may want to get in the race in the first place.



Ramaphosa's party are in danger of missing out on contesting many key wards after it failed to register hundreds of candidates for the election, meaning it cannot participate in elections in 94, or more than a third, of SA's 278 municipalities...