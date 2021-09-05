'Long game' Cyril Ramaphosa better get a move on
05 September 2021 - 00:00
While many believe that ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa is playing the “long game” when it comes to politics, he may want to get in the race in the first place.
Ramaphosa's party are in danger of missing out on contesting many key wards after it failed to register hundreds of candidates for the election, meaning it cannot participate in elections in 94, or more than a third, of SA's 278 municipalities...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.