Poll ruling could test our democracy, and our leaders' integrity

More legal battles are likely as the ANC looks for ways to get the election timetable amended to allow for a new candidate registration process

The implications of the Constitutional Court's decision on Friday - that we are to proceed with local government elections in October/November despite a warning from the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) that they are unlikely to be free and fair - are big enough.



But they had barely begun to sink in before another question was immediately thrown up: what does the court's order mean for the ANC? This after the party revealed in court papers that it had missed the deadline to register candidates for a staggering number of seats...