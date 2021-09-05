Poll scheduling debacle wouldn’t happen under an e-government

Way back in the spring of 2012 — when work-based travel was still excessive and it was not unthinkable to fly from Cape Town to London for a three-day conference — I was invited to speak at Google Zeitgeist, the company’s discreet annual global technology and public policy gathering, convened by then-CEO Eric Schmidt.



The location was a sprawling countryside retreat in Hertfordshire in the UK, and the guest list was an intimidating cross-section of the well-heeled and the powerful. One of my co-panellists in an early evening discussion chaired by Google doyen Jared Cohen was Toomas Hendrik Ilves, who was then the president of Estonia...