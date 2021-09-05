Putting the best interests of cricket, fans and players first

Cricket SA (CSA) is the custodian of all cricket activities in SA, and its board of directors is entrusted with ensuring compliance with its vision, mission and values. These include making cricket a national sport of winners through pursuing excellence at all levels of the game.



Transformation, redress and equity are key strategies in striving to attain these goals. All of this must be underpinned by a democratic ethos and respect for due processes. The board is committed to a fundamental review of all aspects of the governance, administration and playing of the game. It will hold itself up to the highest standards of ethical corporate stewardship, buttressed by a robust and sustainable financial strategy...