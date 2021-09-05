Q&A with deputy justice minister John Jeffery on whistleblower protection
The assassination of Babita Deokaran, the linchpin in a Special Investigating Unit probe into corruption in the Gauteng government, has spotlighted the issue of whistleblower protection. Chris Barron asked John Jeffery, deputy minister of justice …
05 September 2021 - 00:00
Why aren't whistleblowers better protected?
There's a lot done to protect them...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.