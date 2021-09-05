The wheel in the ANC logo has a huge spoke in it

Imagine the panic at Luthuli House, ANC headquarters, when the Constitutional Court announced on Friday that local government elections should go ahead as planned, with a tweak that allows the original October 27 declared date to be stretched to November 1. That way the court keeps the election date strictly within the law.



It is an extraordinary call. For a start, the court put to rest any suggestion it might be controlled by the ANC...