‘Traders’ just like agitators

It is encouraging that some instigators of the “winter uprising” were arrested. If they get bail, let’s hope it comes with an injunction banning the use of electronic devices.



There is something sinister about these “masterminds”. It’s one thing to go on TV and call for the downfall of a government, or to drive through the streets with a loudhailer, or to put up posters that inexplicably say “register to vote if you’re sick of politics”...