Bill for looting comes due
But prosecuting those who incited unrest may not be straightforward, relying on apartheid-era laws and 21st-century digital detective work, writes Franny Rabkin
12 September 2021 - 00:00
Former president Jacob Zuma may have been released on medical parole this week, but some of his most fervent supporters are still to stand trial for inciting public violence on his behalf.
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed this week that 14 people have been charged under the Riotous Assemblies Act with incitement to commit public violence in the unrest that followed Zuma’s incarceration in July...
