Bolsonaro says it's arrest or death. Sound familiar?

The appetite among our Brics friends for a democratic order has dissipated. SA alone stands firm – barely, writes Patrick Bulger

Brazil’s slimeball leader, President Jair Bolsonaro, has had crowds out on the streets recently to back him in his battle with the supreme court.



With elections looming next year, he has been trying to deflect charges that he is responsible for thousands of deaths, in that he allegedly spread false information about Covid-19. He has likened the disease to the flu, but it has already claimed at least 600,000 lives, second only to the US where you-know-who was in charge...