Opinion & Analysis

Bolsonaro says it's arrest or death. Sound familiar?

The appetite among our Brics friends for a democratic order has dissipated. SA alone stands firm – barely, writes Patrick Bulger

12 September 2021 - 00:00

Brazil’s slimeball leader, President Jair Bolsonaro, has had crowds out on the streets recently to back him in his battle with the supreme court.

With elections looming next year, he has been trying to deflect charges that he is responsible for thousands of deaths, in that he allegedly spread false information about Covid-19. He has likened the disease to the flu, but it has already claimed at least 600,000 lives, second only to the US where you-know-who was in charge...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Barbara Masekela looks back on a life of love and loss in her new memoir Opinion & Analysis
  2. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Awkward silences as the corrupt Zambian regime the ANC ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. Mampara of the week: Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu Opinion & Analysis
  4. CARTOON | 'Long game' Cyril Ramaphosa better get a move on Opinion & Analysis
  5. Teens in crisis: How the pandemic has pummelled adolescent mental health Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Meet UJ’s slick yellow robot dog turning heads on campus
The smart three-in-one designer blanket helping homeless South Africans