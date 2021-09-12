Opinion & Analysis

Can competition and fairness thrive as SA goes online?

12 September 2021 - 00:00 By JAMES HODGE

The pandemic has greatly accelerated the trend to online shopping, from getting your favourite restaurant to deliver food to your doorstep during lockdowns to doing your monthly shopping online - but this has equally created a headache for many competition authorities across the world.

South Africans are rapidly learning that online platforms are especially convenient as they aggregate the offerings of many businesses, offering consumers a wider selection and the ability to compare prices...

