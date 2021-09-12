Civil society must lead a new convention for change

Pastor Ray McCauley's "Codesa moment (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/opinion-and-analysis/2021-09-05-if-we-fail-to-seize-this-codesa-moment-we-will-live-to-regret-it/)" in the Sunday Times of September 5 is a valuable contribution, but if he expects our president to initiate and convene such a "gathering", he is whistling in the wind.



As McCauley partially points out, our nation is living in an unacceptable political, economic, social, legal and racial environment. Rampant poverty, disease, unemployment, crime and corruption, service delivery, educational and health-care shortcomings, a weak prosecutorial authority and the recent collapse of law and order in some areas of the country have exposed our incapable, failing state and the unsustainability of the status quo...