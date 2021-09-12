Opinion & Analysis

Civil society must lead a new convention for change

12 September 2021 - 00:00 By DAVID GANT and DENIS WORRALL

Pastor Ray McCauley's "Codesa moment (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/opinion-and-analysis/2021-09-05-if-we-fail-to-seize-this-codesa-moment-we-will-live-to-regret-it/)" in the Sunday Times of September 5 is a valuable contribution, but if he expects our president to initiate and convene such a "gathering", he is whistling in the wind.

As McCauley partially points out, our nation is living in an unacceptable political, economic, social, legal and racial environment. Rampant poverty, disease, unemployment, crime and corruption, service delivery, educational and health-care shortcomings, a weak prosecutorial authority and the recent collapse of law and order in some areas of the country have exposed our incapable, failing state and the unsustainability of the status quo...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Barbara Masekela looks back on a life of love and loss in her new memoir Opinion & Analysis
  2. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Awkward silences as the corrupt Zambian regime the ANC ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. Mampara of the week: Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu Opinion & Analysis
  4. CARTOON | 'Long game' Cyril Ramaphosa better get a move on Opinion & Analysis
  5. Teens in crisis: How the pandemic has pummelled adolescent mental health Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Meet UJ’s slick yellow robot dog turning heads on campus
The smart three-in-one designer blanket helping homeless South Africans