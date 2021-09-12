Education may change lives, but lives should also change education

Admission to university is not real transformation if the university itself is still steeped in white, male, Western-thinking culture

Social responsiveness has always been a central part of the mission of the University of Cape Town (UCT), because we believe knowledge and research need to result in ways to serve society and help change it for the better.



We are located in Africa to serve Africans and to equip Africans to serve the world with African innovation. UCT's physical location is very important to that mission. We are on the world's "youngest continent", as almost 60% of the population is under the age of 25...