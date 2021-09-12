'It's political jealousy': Qatar's envoy to SA hits back at world cup criticism

For such a small state, Qatar gets a lot of press — not all of it favourable. Its ambassador to SA tells Caiphus Kgosana that winning Soccer World Cup hosting rights led to a bad case of sour grapes

'It's political jealousy," snorts Qatar's ambassador to SA, Tariq Ali Faraj Al-Ansari, when asked why his country is the target of so much bad publicity.



The Gulf state, with one of the highest per capita income rates in the world thanks to its oil and gas fields, is preparing to host the Fifa 2022 Soccer World Cup; the first time the grand spectacle will be staged in the Arab world...