Our president has no backbone, key institutions have no integrity, and Jacob Zuma wins again

It's getting very tiring, writing - and talking - about Jacob Zuma. When he was finally booted out of office three years ago, the naïve among us hoped we'd seen and heard the last of him. Out of sight, out of mind, we thought. But he keeps coming back like a recurring nightmare. And even while quietly enjoying his solitude in prison, he became such a talking point he literally set the country on fire.



His release on medical parole a week ago all but disabused us of our lofty notions about our world-class constitution and the supremacy of the rule of law. We're just a middling, rickety state with an overblown sense of self. The more we get to know about the circumstances behind it, the murkier and uglier it gets. It's vintage Zuma. Nothing is ever proper or legit about him. Always shaving or bending the rules. And it's fitting that it was Arthur Fraser, another dubious character, who opened Zuma's cell door...