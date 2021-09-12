Party jostling drags in IEC credibility
12 September 2021 - 00:00
Whatever direction the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) took on the vexed issue of reopening candidate nominations, it was going to be hauled to court; there is just so much at stake.
The commission’s decision to reopen the candidate nomination process for the November 1 local government elections was a lifeline for the ANC, which had failed — through its own fault, it admitted — to nominate candidates for a staggering number of seats before the strictly enforced cut-off...
