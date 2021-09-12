Party jostling drags in IEC credibility

Whatever direction the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) took on the vexed issue of reopening candidate nominations, it was going to be hauled to court; there is just so much at stake.



The commission’s decision to reopen the candidate nomination process for the November 1 local government elections was a lifeline for the ANC, which had failed — through its own fault, it admitted — to nominate candidates for a staggering number of seats before the strictly enforced cut-off...