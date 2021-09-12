Safe? The disclosed vs the undisclosed political party funding
12 September 2021 - 00:00
There's a discrepancy between the funds disclosed by some political parties and those those that remain secret ahead of the local government elections.
Earlier this week, it emerged that only three political parties (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times-daily/politics/2021-09-09-anc-da-and-action-sa-declare-more-than-r30m-in-donations/) out of 504 registered with the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) have declared receiving donations above R100,000 in line with the Political Party Funding Act. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.