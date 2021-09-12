Safe? The disclosed vs the undisclosed political party funding

There's a discrepancy between the funds disclosed by some political parties and those those that remain secret ahead of the local government elections.



Earlier this week, it emerged that only three political parties (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times-daily/politics/2021-09-09-anc-da-and-action-sa-declare-more-than-r30m-in-donations/) out of 504 registered with the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) have declared receiving donations above R100,000 in line with the Political Party Funding Act. ..