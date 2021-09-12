What’s in a name — Smith the humble and Smith the arrogant
12 September 2021 - 00:00
Darwin Smith is not the typical celebrity CEO we’ve come to expect at the helm of a successful listed company.
He is, in many ways, very ordinary, humble and aware of his limitations. Yet his name is in the record books as one of the few leaders to consistently outperform such top companies as Coca-Cola, Hewlett Packard, 3M and General Electric...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.