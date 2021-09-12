Why Zuma still has support

I get asked frequently why Jacob Zuma, in spite of the destruction he caused, is still fanatically supported by many people.



Zuma appears to be supported by many South Africans who suffered under his presidency, losing jobs because of corruption, mismanagement and incompetence, their children receiving poor schooling in failing public schools neglected by the government, or their family members dying in public hospitals because a corrupt tender meant that basic services were absent...