CARTOON | Zuma gets one of Cyril Ramaphosa's 'tailor-made political solutions'
19 September 2021 - 00:00
Former president Jacob Zuma was recently granted medical parole by Correctional services commissioner Arthur Fraser, with reports claiming Ramaphosa had consulted with the prison boss before his controversial decision.
Fraser overruled a medical parole advisory board ruling that Zuma be denied medical parole because he was “in a stable condition”...
