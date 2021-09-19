Come on men of SA, we can do better than this

The barbaric and horrific killings of a number of women recently have shocked and outraged the country and no doubt left their families and communities traumatised.



Fort Hare law student Nosicelo Mtebeni, who was murdered and dismembered in East London; the grade 1 pupil from Khensani Primary School in Soshanguve who was raped in the school's toilets; Palesa Maruping, who was found hanging from the ceiling of a house in Khuma Location in North West; and Pheliswa Sawutana, who was strangled to death in Kosovo informal settlement in Cape Town...