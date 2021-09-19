Ethics and the law: the sword and shield of furthering democracy

Acting in terms of the law is the minimum standard for the public service - but the gold standard should be acting ethically

The recent Afrobarometer survey, "South Africans see corruption as worsening during President Cyril Ramaphosa's tenure", paints a bleak picture of the perception of the behaviour of public officials in SA.



Even as it is tempting to engage the methodological limits (sampling below acceptable scientific standards) of this Afrobarometer survey, and the validity of its conclusions (gross generalisation), it is difficult to spin the reality that public perceptions of the government are very concerning...