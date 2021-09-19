Failure to prioritise a just transition would be a huge mistake
19 September 2021 - 00:00
In SA we are prisoners of path dependency.
We need to strategise about how to break with two main path dependencies that constrain the possibilities of a just transition in our country...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.