How long does state failure take?
19 September 2021 - 00:01
On a few nights of late, I've had occasion to drive on the streets of our self-styled "World-Class African City". When I have done so, I've wondered whether they still bother to fix streetlights in Joburg. Or whether the responsible parties have decided to let the lights go to pot until the place is plunged into darkness through deliberate neglect.
On the main roads and side streets there are stretches of darkness amid islands of light...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.