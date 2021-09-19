Incidentally...

Media gets a bad press

There's a terrifying monster slouching around out there. It has been spotted by some who write letters to this and other papers. It is allegedly an evil beast that spews untruths from its cankerous mouth. It is called "The Media".



This creature, according to observers, is responsible for telling people to blindly do things that may harm them. It is accused, variously, of being in the pay of Big Pharma, the national government or sinister villains intent on world domination...