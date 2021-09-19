EDITORIAL
Mr Clean needs to show a wary nation that he really is tackling corruption
19 September 2021 - 00:05
President Cyril Ramaphosa came into office in February 2018 vowing to bring the perpetrators of state capture to book, wage relentless war on corruption and preside over the revitalisation of the ANC.
Arguably, he has fallen short in all three areas. Some of the blame must be his, even though few will dispute the difficulty of the circumstances he inherited...
