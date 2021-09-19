Q&A with IEC deputy chair on Political Party Funding Act
The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) reported last week that only three parties disclosed donations of more than R100,000 in accordance with the new Political Party Funding Act. Chris Barron asked IEC deputy chair Janet Love...
19 September 2021 - 00:00
Will there be any consequences for parties that didn't disclose?
They needed to disclose any donation they received that exceeded the R100,000 benchmark...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.