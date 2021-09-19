The IEC has failed - this is how to fix it

If the ANC had registered its candidates on time, but an opposition party failed to do so, would the IEC have reopened the process? Would the ANC have accepted it?, asks William Gumede.

The Electoral Commission of SA's (IEC's) decision to allow the ANC to register candidates for local government elections after the deadline undermines the independence, credibility and trust in this critical democratic institution.



It may also undermine the credibility of the elections. The decision leaves the IEC open to accusations of bias...