Unauthorised Pravin Gordhan biography 'Joining the Dots' brings a biographer's dilemma
When Jonathan Ancer set out to pen a biography of apartheid monster Craig Williamson, and when he and Chris Whitfield did the same for anti-apartheid hero Pravin Gordhan, a similar problem arose: how to stay neutral with a subject so despicable or so admirable.
19 September 2021 - 00:00
Pravin Gordhan and Craig Williamson are about as far apart on the good-evil spectrum as one can imagine.
Gordhan was one of the legends of the liberation struggle and, to many, a hero of SA's democracy when he stood up to his boss and became the face of resistance against state capture...
