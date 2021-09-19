Sunday Morning Assessment

Western Cape judge president John Hlophe looks to the Helen Zille playbook

In the seemingly endless saga of the gross misconduct complaint against Western Cape judge president John Hlophe, it is sometimes forgotten that in 2009 the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) had in fact cleared him of the gross misconduct he now stands to be impeached for.



But Helen Zille, then premier of the Western Cape, challenged the JSC's decision, and won. The JSC had to start from scratch. Twelve years later it found that Hlophe was guilty. Now, in 2021, Hlophe is relying on the judgment obtained by Zille to challenge the JSC's guilty finding...