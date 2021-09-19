Sunday Morning Assessment
Western Cape judge president John Hlophe looks to the Helen Zille playbook
19 September 2021 - 00:00
In the seemingly endless saga of the gross misconduct complaint against Western Cape judge president John Hlophe, it is sometimes forgotten that in 2009 the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) had in fact cleared him of the gross misconduct he now stands to be impeached for.
But Helen Zille, then premier of the Western Cape, challenged the JSC's decision, and won. The JSC had to start from scratch. Twelve years later it found that Hlophe was guilty. Now, in 2021, Hlophe is relying on the judgment obtained by Zille to challenge the JSC's guilty finding...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.