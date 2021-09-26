Table Talk
As climate change disrupts global economies, Barbara Creecy’s portfolio becomes even more important
26 September 2021 - 00:00
Despite being minister of forestry, fisheries and the environment, Barbara Creecy is reluctant to adopt the label “greenie”. Instead, she readily describes herself as “an informed person”.
Since her appointment to the cabinet post in 2019, the former Gauteng finance MEC has had much to learn in her wide and varied portfolio...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.