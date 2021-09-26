My daughter's life-saving bone marrow transplant proves the magic of science

A surreptitious peek into a brown hospital envelope took me to cobwebbed corners of the World Wide Web and down dark and twisty cyber rabbit holes to do “research”.



Our doctor — Marc Hendricks — had urged me not to be fixated on a diagnosis, but it was too late: I was hellbent on finding a name for whatever it was that caused our daughter Rachel, who was six at the time, to become sick...