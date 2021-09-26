My daughter's life-saving bone marrow transplant proves the magic of science
26 September 2021 - 00:00
A surreptitious peek into a brown hospital envelope took me to cobwebbed corners of the World Wide Web and down dark and twisty cyber rabbit holes to do “research”.
Our doctor — Marc Hendricks — had urged me not to be fixated on a diagnosis, but it was too late: I was hellbent on finding a name for whatever it was that caused our daughter Rachel, who was six at the time, to become sick...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.