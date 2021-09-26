Opinion & Analysis

Reasons for the ANC's continuing failure to think

Tony Leon Columnist
26 September 2021 - 00:00

Why do governments pursue policies contrary to their own interests? That paradoxical question was at the heart of Barbara Tuchman's 1984 popular history, The March of Folly.

In her panoptic sweep from the wooden horse at Troy to the quagmire of US folly in Vietnam, she noted: "Mankind, it seems, makes a poorer performance of government than of almost any other human activity." Nearly 40 years on, SA's government could write modern postscripts to this work...

