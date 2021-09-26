EDITORIAL
Seeing red over a UK travel list that SA does not deserve to be on
26 September 2021 - 00:05
The decision by the UK government to keep SA on its Covid-19 travel red list has elicited justified outrage in SA.
It does indeed, in the words of minister of international relations & co-operation Naledi Pandor, boggle the mind. It has caused puzzlement not just in SA but among fair-minded sections of the British public...
