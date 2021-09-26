Social media can empower the masses but also be a tool of tyranny
26 September 2021 - 00:00
It is indisputable that digital platforms and mobile phones have transformed the lives of the 60% of the world's population that have internet connectivity.
But 21 years into this 21st century we also know that the transformative impact of the internet has a dark side. Society is now confronted by a much more complex situation than had been idealistically imagined when the internet became a more globally accessible network in the 1990s...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.