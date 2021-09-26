Social media can empower the masses but also be a tool of tyranny

It is indisputable that digital platforms and mobile phones have transformed the lives of the 60% of the world's population that have internet connectivity.



But 21 years into this 21st century we also know that the transformative impact of the internet has a dark side. Society is now confronted by a much more complex situation than had been idealistically imagined when the internet became a more globally accessible network in the 1990s...