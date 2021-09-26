The perfect time for Brics to rethink collaboration

Twice in its life, our Brics (Brazil, Russia, India, China and SA) partnership of emerging economies has been tested, and now is the time for us to reimagine ways of collaborating - especially in light of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.



Soon after it was established in 2006, the partnership was faced with its first test, when the financial crisis engulfed major parts of the world. Back then we were largely left to our own devices and had to look inwards and towards other traditional global institutions for a response. We didn't have the Brics New Development Bank...