To post or not to post: court ruling alarms internet publishers

A few weeks ago, the Australian High Court - the equivalent of our Constitutional Court - handed down a decision which has sent shockwaves to internet publishers. The court held that newspapers and broadcasters may be responsible for comments on their Facebook pages posted by members of the public.



The case deals with one of the burning questions of digital media law that faces countries around the world, including SA: should companies that allow others to post content on their pages or platforms be legally responsible for that content?..