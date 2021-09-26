Under Boorish Johnson, Britain's treatment of its former friends is just not cricket
26 September 2021 - 00:01
One is surprised some people are surprised that the UK seems to be encouraging South Africans to stay away from its pristine shores.
A nation led by Boris Johnson, an incoherent, bumbling, dishevelled and - let's be blunt about it - racist buffoon could not have behaved any differently. A snake rots from the head down...
