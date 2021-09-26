We walk on wealth but our minds are in chains

As excitement and, for others, trepidation set in ahead of local government elections, we must ask what must we do differently to help move our country further away from the challenges that politicians will talk about but never resolve.



After 27 years of voting and being surprised at the lack of delivery post-elections, we need to take a step away from the hurly-burly of campaign slogans and think more deeply about the state we are in and, importantly, how to extricate ourselves from the poverty that has come to characterise us...