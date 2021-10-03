As one of our greatest men turns 90, consider how painful SA's rot and corruption must be for him
03 October 2021 - 00:01
Thursday marks an important milestone - Desmond Tutu turns 90. It's a momentous occasion; a moment of joy, but also of some regret. The Arch is the embodiment of the route we've travelled - the highs and lows, the joy and the heartbreak. He has always been in the thick of battle, encouraging, consoling and even scolding. And a more articulate voice we could not have wished for. With Tutu in full cry, we were sure we were on our way to Canaan. But we seem to have landed in Hades.
SA has had a bucketload of troublesome clergymen, such as Allan Boesak, Beyers Naudé, Denis Hurley and Trevor Huddleston (who had a major influence on Tutu). But Tutu was always the more daring and vocal, and was a bit of a showman...
